Prosper Earl Wimpey, Jr., age 84, passed away on October 19, 2019 at his home in Sand Springs, OK.

Earl was born on June 12, 1935 in Goodman, MO to Prosper and Almeda Wimpey. He attended Pleasant Point Elementary School and graduated from Goodman High School in 1953. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War-era Veteran. While employed at Rocketdyne in Neosho, MO, Earl helped build the engines for the Apollo 11 Space Shuttle that landed on the moon on July 24, 1969. He also worked at Buddy L Corporation in Neosho. He retired from Boeing, in Tulsa, OK, after 35 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wimpey, of Sand Springs, OK, and 6 children:

Lea Vansandt, of Neosho, MO and her husband Glen Vansandt; Beth Embrey, of Neosho, MO; Rick Benge, of Claremore, OK; Wendy Benge, of Tulsa, OK; Heavenly Benge, of Sand Springs, OK; and Jessica Lane, of Sand Springs, OK.

He is also survived by 6 grandchildren:

Rachel Crozier, of Kansas City, MO; Dylan Embrey, of Neosho, MO; Travis Carder, of Sand Springs, OK; Jared Vansandt, of Neosho, MO; Drake Carder, of Oklahoma City, OK; and Aaron Briggs, of Neosho, MO.

He is survived by 3 great-grandchildren:

Zoë Boudreau of Kansas City, MO; Mason Carder of Sand Springs, OK; and Zoey Carder of Sand Springs, OK.

He is additionally survived by 3 sisters: Mary McCall, Kathy Matteo, and Deby Hellwig.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Event Center in Neosho, MO.

Graveside services will be conducted at Howard Cemetery in Goodman, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.