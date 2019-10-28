The nonprofit, competency-based university will award scholarships for students who apply by Dec. 31, 2019

In celebration of National First Responders Day, online, nonprofit university WGU Missouri has announced it will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to EMTs, police officers, firefighters, corrections officers – and their spouses – who are interested in furthering their education.

The First Responders Scholarship is open to new students and can be applied to any of WGU Missouri’s more than 60 bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in business, IT, K-12 education or healthcare.

Applications are being accepted through December 31, 2019 at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/first-responder.html.

Each First Responders Scholarship is worth up to $2,500 and is open to new students and will be applied at a rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, WGU Missouri said in a release on Monday. The program is competitive and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, as well as other considerations.

“Our first responders work tirelessly to protect our communities, uphold laws and save lives,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, WGU Missouri Chancellor. “This scholarship is our way of showing appreciation for these extraordinary men and women and recognize the daily sacrifices they make. Many of our students and alum are first responders themselves, and we hope this scholarship will give others who are interested in furthering their education an even more affordable path to earning their degrees and advancing their careers.”

For more information about WGU Missouri or available scholarships, visit missouri.wgu.edu.