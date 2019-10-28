The Schwag will be Rockin’ in Rolla at a free concert in celebration of KKID Radio Station’s 21st Anniversary.

The free party features the Grateful Dead experience with The Schwag and Johnny “Bad Boy” Pratt on Saturday, Nov. 9. The show starts at 9 p.m. at Rolla Tater Patch on 103 Bridge School Road.

The Schwag is a band of musicians carrying on the vibe and music of the legendary Grateful Dead since the band was founded in 1991.The group has performed over 3,000 concerts throughout the United States and averages 150 shows per year, Mike Belaska of The Schwag said.

The group has a working song-list of over 200 songs from the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band catalog. For four years band leader Jimmy Tebeau also toured the country as the bass player for the Jerry Garcia Band.

The Schwag has opened for acts including String Cheese Incident, Marshall Tucker Band, Leftover Salmon, Sammy Hagar, Little Feat and Railroad Earth.

For many years, The Schwag hosted its own Schwagstock music festivals drawing crowds that averaged 5,000 people per event several times per summer.The band owned the venue Camp Zoe in Missouri where the festivals were hosted, Belaska said.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Keller Williams, Big Brother and the Holding Company and New Riders of the Purple Sage have opened for The Schwag at Schwagstock.

Guest musicians to play with The Schwag over the years include Chuck Berry, Bill Nershi from String Cheese Incident, Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman from Leftover Salmon, Butch Trucks from The Allman Brothers Band, Fred Tacket from Little Feat, Mike Gordon from Phish and Vince Welnick from The Grateful Dead.

Honorary band members for full Schwag shows include Merl Saunders, Melvin Seals, Johnnie Johnson, Jason and Travis and Kang from String Cheese Incident, and Devon Allman, Gregg Allman’s son.

The Schwag band is on a perpetual tour, currently performing a different show every night of high energy, organic interpretations of the Grateful Dead.