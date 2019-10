The last date for 2019 Hazardous Household Waste drop-offs at the Recycling Center will be Wednesday, Nov. 6. Please call the office at 573-364-6933 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 is also the last date the Recycling Center will be loading mulch for the year.

Residents are allowed to load mulch themselves anytime, but no heavy equipment allowed. These services will resume in March of 2020.