A CenturyLink network event has disrupted 9-1-1 service to residents. All 9-1-1 lines and business lines are down in Phelps County, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said on Monday.

The disruption is attributed to a fiber cut.

Rolla police said the department is having trouble with its phone lines on Monday. Rolla police said residents should keep trying to call the department, or send the Rolla Police Department a Facebook message if the problem persists.

Technicians have been dispatched to investigate, CenturyLink said in a release, but there is no timetable for repairs.