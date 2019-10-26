The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties along with the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of Oct. 28 – Nov. 8, 2019. The projects include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.



Phelps County

Overnight Hours/Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.



Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 169 and mile marker 183 – Joint repair and crack sealing will take place Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8.



Route C between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route T between Interstate 44 and Main Street – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

Route H between Polla Road and the end of state maintenance – Drainage repair will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Route U between Route 17 and Miller County line – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Tuesday, November 4 through Friday, November 8.



Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway - Bridge rehabilitation in the southbound lanes continues. One southbound lane will be closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes continues. One northbound lane will be closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.



Route 63 between Route 763 and the Randolph County line – Pavement striping will take place in the northbound and southbound lanes the week of October 28.



Route 63 between Route WW and Outer Road 70 – Bridge surveying in the northbound lanes will take place Sunday, October 27 through Friday, November 1. One northbound lane will be closed during the survey.



Daylight Hours

Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August, 2020.



Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 –

Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. Hinkson Avenue on the west side of Rte 763 will be closed on Monday, October 28 through Monday, November 4. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Callaway County

Daylight Hours

Route 94 between Route D and the Montgomery County line – Roadside maintenance will take place the Thursday, October 31 through Sunday, November 3. The road will be closed between Portland and Bluffton Thursday, October 31 until Sunday, November 3.The project is scheduled for completion in late November.



Route O between Route D and State Street – Resurfacing, shoulder additions and ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Dix Road over Route 50 – Bridge deck rehabilitation, sidewalk improvement and signal improvements will continues. Single lane closures overnight are possible on Dix Road and Route 50. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Route 50 Outer Road between Big Horn Drive and Truman Boulevard – Roadway resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Daylight Hours

Route 50, East McCarty Street – Sign replacement on the eastbound entrance ramp will take place Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31. The ramp will be closed while the work is being completed.



Route 63 between Route 50 and Route 28 in Maries County – Concrete improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Outer Road Route 54 between Route 17 and Route AA in Miller County – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Crawford County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 205 and mile marker 210 – Concrete improvements in the eastbound lanes will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Route 19 between Interstate 44 Outer Road and Main Street – ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Route 19 between Route 8 and Old Cuba Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing will take place the week of October 28.



Route 49 between Route 19 and Route 32 in Iron County – Microsurfacing and shoulder widening continues.



Route M between Route 8 and Route YY – Edge rut repair will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route P at Lantz Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Route HH between Route 19 and Sig Bass Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Route ZZ between Scott Road and Declue Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge is closed until December.



Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Route 28 and Route 50 in Cole County – Pavement improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Miller County

Daylight Hours

Outer Road 54 between Route AA and Route 17 in Cole County – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



Osage County

Daylight Hours/Overnight Hours

Route 63 between Route 50 in Cole County and Route 28 in Maries County – Asphalt milling and pavement continues. Rumble strip installation, pavement sealing and markings will take place during the daytime hours. The project is scheduled for completion in November.



Daylight Hours

Route C between Route 100 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.



Route T between Route 63 and Route AA – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 8.



Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route T between Route 185 and Route A – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, October 28 through Thursday, October 31.



MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.