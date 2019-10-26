Missouri University of Science and Technology's arts, languages, and philosophy department will present its fall orchestra concert this November.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets on the Missouri S&T campus. The concert will feature performances by the Symphony Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra, both of which will be directed by Dr. Kyle Wernke, an assistant teaching professor of music.

The Chamber Orchestra will perform music written by James Horner from the movie “Legends of the Fall,” “Rubber Dolly” transcribed by Patty Nicholas, and “Romanze in C for String Orchestra” and “Andante Festivo” by Jean Sibelius. The Symphony Orchestra will follow with Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F Minor.”

“Both Sibelius and Tchaikovsky continue to be performed widely because they speak to the human condition,” says Wernke. “Both of these composers, but perhaps Tchaikovsky more so, explore the entire range of human feels and emotions. In his magnificent symphony, Tchaikovsky takes us from the depths of despair to a rapturous joy on a journey that is uniquely human.”

Dr. Wernke will also give a pre-concert talk on Tchaikovsky with Dr. Max Tohline, assistant professor of film. The talk will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Leach Theatre.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door for the public and free to youth, ages 18 and under, and Missouri S&T students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from the Leach Theatre Box Office, located inside the main entrance to Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu or by calling 573-341-4219. Service fees may apply to tickets purchased online or by phone.

For more information on the performance or Missouri S&T’s performing arts programs, call the performing arts office at 573-341-4185.