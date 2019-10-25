The Center for Science, Technology and Society (CSTS) at Missouri University of Science and Technology will host “Technologies of the Everyday,” the 41st annual meeting of the Humanities and Technology Association (HTA) Network, Nov. 8-9. The event is open to the campus community and the general public.

The two-day event on the S&T campus in Rolla will be held 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Missouri and Ozark Rooms of the Havener Center at 1436 N. Bishop Ave. and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Room 199 Toomey Hall at 400 W. 13th St.



The program includes keynote speaker Dr. Carl Mitcham and 24 presenters from universities across the U.S., including eight from Missouri S&T.



Mitcham is an international distinguished professor of philosophy and technology at Renmin University in Beijing and professor emeritus of humanities, arts and social sciences at the Colorado School of Mines. His talk, titled “Engineering is Everywhere,” will focus on the ways design choice affects the human condition. It will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Missouri Room of the Havener Center.



“Our presenters are exploring how the pervasiveness of technology is impacting our everyday lives,” says Dr. Patrick Gamez, organizer of the conference and assistant professor of arts, languages and philosophy at Missouri S&T. “From art to religion to commerce, we’ll look at the social, ethical and existential ramifications technology is generating.”



The HTA Network brings together scholars and researchers from across the humanities, STEM fields, industry, business and the military to reflect on the ways that technological developments affect our self-understanding, from education to social interaction to moral responsibilities.



For more information about the conference, visit humanitiesandtechnology2019.weebly.com.