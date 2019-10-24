The winners of Rolla Public Schools perfect attendance incentive reward program, Fired Up!, had their own special escort to class with Rolla Rural Fire Protection District Chief Roger Hayes and the rest of the Rolla Rural Fire Protection District.

Each quarter, elementary schools at Rolla Public Schools select one student from those who had perfect attendance. The student is picked up at their home and driven to school on the fire truck. Congratulations to the FIRED UP! for Perfect Attendance award winners for this quarter: Raylen Vlach, Tyler Clarkson and Righlee Barnwell.