The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties along with the greater mid-Missouri area from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, 2019. There will be lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours/Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

Route C between Interstate 44 and end of state maintenance – Pavement patching will take place through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route T between Route M and Route P – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route T between Interstate 44 and Main Street – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

Route H between Polla Road and the end of state maintenance – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route N between Route 133 and Crocker Road – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Route U between Route 17 and Miller County line – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Tuesday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway - Bridge rehabilitation in the southbound lanes will begin on Monday. One southbound lane will be closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes will begin Monday, Oct. 21. One southbound lane will be closed during the project. The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Route 63 between Route 763 and the Randolph County line – Surface sealing and pavement striping will take place in the northbound and southbound lanes the week of Oct. 21.

Daylight Hours

Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August 2020.

Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Callaway County

Daylight Hours

Route 94 between Route D and the Montgomery County line – Roadside maintenance will take place the week of Oct. 21. The project is scheduled for completion in late November.

Route O between Route D and State Street – Resurfacing, shoulder additions and ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Camden County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 5 between Route 54 and Pier Thirty-One Road – Roadside maintenance continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Dix Road over Route 50 – Bridge deck rehabilitation, sidewalk improvement and signal improvements will continue the week of Oct. 21. Single lane closures overnight are possible on Dix road and Route 50. All ramps will remain open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion Nov. 1.

Route 50 Outer Road between Big Horn Drive and Truman Boulevard – Roadway resurfacing will continue the week of Oct. 21. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Route 50 and Route 28 in Maries County – Concrete improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Outer Road Route 54 between Route 17 and Route AA in Miller County – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Crawford County

Overnight Hours

Route 49 between Route 19 and Route 32 in Iron County – Microsurfacing and shoulder widening continues.

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 between Route H and Route U – Concrete improvements in the westbound lanes will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route 19 between Interstate 44 Outer Road and Main Street – ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route 19 between Route 8 and Old Cuba Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing will take place the week of Oct. 14. The project is scheduled for completion late October.

Route M between Route 8 and Route YY – Edge rut repair will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route P at Lantz Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route HH between Route 19 and Sig Bass Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route ZZ between Scott Road and Declue Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

Route H between Route 72 and Route C – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route P between Route 32 and County Road 5130 – Roadside work will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge is closed until December.

Howard County

Daylight Hours

Route 5 between Route 40 and Route 240 – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route 124 between Route 240 and Route Y – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Route 240 between Route 124 and County Road 421 – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Laclede County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 Outer Road between Route N and Mill Creek Road – Pavement improvements and guardrail upgrades continue. The project is expected to be completed in November.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Route 28 and Route 50 in Cole County – Pavement improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Miller County

Daylight Hours

Outer Road 54 between Route AA and Route 17 in Cole County – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Osage County

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Route 50 in Cole County and Route 28 in Maries County – Asphalt paving and guardrail installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route C between Route 100 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route T between Route 185 and Route A – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

