Rolla Public Schools received a donation from Anthony Stanley with Doe Run Corporation to purchase VEX Robotics kits.

Stanley gifted $1,600 to Jessika Zink’s class and Amanda Almany’s class to purchase the exclusive robotics platform offered to Project Lead The Way (PLTW) schools. Rolla Public Schools formally thanked Stanley for his donation as the VEX kits will bring new and exciting opportunities for students.

PLTW’s courses have been updated with rigorous new lessons to implement both VEX EDR and VEX IQ to ensure students will run the full gamut of robotics — from design, to building, to programming.