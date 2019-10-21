St. James Caring and Senior Center invites the community to a monumental event as the center was awarded the Community Development Block Grant.

The grant is a flexible program providing communities with resources to address a wide range of development needs. The center’s wishes included refurbishing the Thrift Store and resurfacing the parking lots at 113 W. Eldon St. in St. James.

The renovations will increase services to the community’s low income and elderly population.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. on 113 W. Eldon St. in St. James.