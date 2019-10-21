Fort Leonard Wood's Bruce C. Clarke Library will host its inaugural Warrior-Con from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

Visitors can meet and purchase items from local and area authors, comic-book writers, artists and dealers, and visit with members of gaming and cosplay groups. Participants can also attend workshops and panels hosted by the gaming and cosplay groups.

Activities include two themed “escape rooms” that teams can try to solve by completing multiple puzzles and other tasks. Visitors can also take advantage of photo ops with professional cosplayers, and kids can enjoy "Geeky Story Times" in the Children’s Library.

Outside the library, Quidditch games will be held for kids in two age divisions: six years old and older, and five years old and under. Visitors can also purchase items from food vendors and relax in tents.

Visitors are encouraged to show up in costume as their favorite fictional characters.

Lanyards and pins will be given out to the first 475 patrons to arrive.

Parking is available around the library, although the main parking lot will be closed off.

All library services will be closed on the day of the event.

For more information, call the library at 573.563.8154 or visit https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/warrior-con/3545670/44142.