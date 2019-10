The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Phelps County until 5 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following other Missouri counties — Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.