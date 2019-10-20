The Rock Bridge girls tennis team fell one win short of the Final Four for the first time since 2008 with a heartbreaking Class 2 sectional loss at St. Teresa’s Academy on Saturday.

The defeat snaps Rock Bridge's streak of five straight state championships — and a string of eight straight for the boys and girls squads combined.

Rock Bridge (21-3) defeated Liberty 5-2 in its first match of the day before losing 5-4 to St. Teresa’s in a state quarterfinal.

A trio of Rock Bridge players will still compete in the individual state tournament Thursday in Springfield. Seniors Corinne Farid and Mary Hose will pair up in doubles, while sophomore Maggie Lin will play singles.

The Bruins recently won their 21st consecutive district team title.