Lunches being served at area community centers for the week beginning Oct 21.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Cost of lunch: $3.50 for everyone. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

Monday: Cheeseburger, fries, California vegetables, dessert.

Tuesday: Try it Tuesday, white chili, broccoli, dessert.

Wednesday: Ham and pineapple, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dessert.

Thursday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

Friday: Chicken and noodles, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation $3, guests $6. You may reserve a meal up to three days in advance. To make or cancel your reservation, call 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk.

Monday: Barbecue beef, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, whole-grain bun.

Tuesday: Beef and mac casserole, green beans, vanilla wafer with banana pudding, banana.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs and gravy, stewed tomatoes, cabbage, apple slices, multigrain bread, graham crackers.

Thursday: Sloppy Joes, potatoes O’Brien, white corn with peppers, peaches and strawberries, whole-grain bun.

Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, white whole-grain bread, ice cream and cake.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations: Call 816-228-0181 or stop by Vesper Hall front counter. Meals must be reserved by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Monday: Hungarian goulash, stewed tomatoes, Riviera blend veggies, fresh pear.

Tuesday: Butter chicken, chickpea salad, lemon pepper cabbage, fresh peach.

Wednesday: Korean barbecue beef, southern potato salad, California blend veggies, Oregon berries.

Thursday: Cajun spaghetti, steamed squash and zucchini, salad with Feta and chickpeas, tropical fruit.

Friday: Roast pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, festive tossed salad, white cake with ice cream.