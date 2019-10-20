O'FALLON — An O'Fallon, Missouri, family is using a billboard to thank the "hero" whose kidney saved their matriarch.

KMOV-TV reports that Mary Beth Renaud was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015 and her condition had worsened to the point where she needed a transplant.

Her husband is former O'Fallon Mayor Paul Renaud, who sent out mailers, placed 500 yard signs and paid for an Interstate 70 billboard that was to read, "Our mom needs a kidney. Are you her match?"

It turned out Mary Beth Renaud got on a September night before the billboard was to go up, saying a kidney was available from someone who had died.

The family used the billboard to pay tribute to the donor. It reads, "Our mom found a kidney. Thank you to my Hero!"