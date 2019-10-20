Hi friends! Prairie here from the newly frost-strewn planes of northeast Missouri.

Our twenty-second annual Land Day took place (thankfully) the Saturday before our first freeze of the season, though I have been feeling hints of winter’s nip in the grey skies, crisp winds, and clear atmosphere, not to mention the changing colors in scenery and falling leaves.

The celebration of Dancing Rabbit’s creation began with an opening ritual in which we acknowledged, with gratitude, the four cardinal directions. Individuals contributed objects from the land they appreciated and found meaningful. After, we took turns sharing memories and moments — both heavy and light — that we experienced at Dancing Rabbit with other people, plants, animals, water, the sky and the like.

Then (this was my favorite part), each year from 1997 to 2019 was announced and all who arrived at Dancing Rabbit during that time stood, until everyone was standing in the end. At the end of each year’s stories people who were present would say: “we remember”, to signify that these memories of our community are being held by everyone, old and new.

After lunch, there was to be a land walk out on the prairie and then (surprise, surprise) it started raining. It all cleared up, though, for the next activity of the day: fris-lid golf. Slightly similar to disk-golf, this game involved gearing up with whatever protection from flying plastic objects one considered useful, gathering our five-gallon bucket lids (makeshift Frisbees) and pitching them in whatever fashion one desired toward a striped hula hoop (the goal) while cringing and laughing at the hopelessly off-course trajectory of the lids.

The massive, delicious potluck after running around for hours was exactly what I needed, but I was so tired and full afterwards that I didn’t attend stories around the fire that evening. What an adventure.

I see Canada geese heading south now and again. I find the ground hard and cold after a frozen night. I feel the wind bite my nose when I walk outside. It’s that time of year, as they say. Here’s to another cycle around the sun at Dancing Rabbit.

Are you interested in visiting our unique community? Our final public tour of the year is happening on Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. It’s free to attend, and you’ll get a chance to see our interesting houses, meet a few folks, ask some questions, and get some fresh air and sunshine on our beautiful property. Check Google Maps for the best directions from your location.