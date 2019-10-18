Rolla High School's Superstar Bulldogs for September 2019 are in. Congratulations to the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.
The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:
— Hanna Grisham won the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Lauren Moersch won the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 and Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Xavier Baylor won the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Wyatt Varner won the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.
— Jaydin Cooper won the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.
Full list (by last name) of students named Superstar Bulldogs for September 2019:
Adams, Hailey
Ahl, Thomas
Baylor, Xavier
Beetner, Sarah
Benson, Troy
Blakley, Chloe
Borrok, Anabell
Brockmann, Abigail
Burken, Mya
Cahill, Xavier
Carlson, Makenzie
Colench, Zachary
Cooper, Jaydin
Crutcher, Noah
Cunningham, Andrew
Facen, Darius
Forester, Emma-Lee
George, Alex
Gilbert, Aliza
Gould, Ethan
Grisham, Hanna
Hance, Torie
Hardwick, Margaret
Holder, Rhyse
Holloway, Taylen
Hoss, William
Ivey, Sonya
Johnson, Gage
Keeney, Michael
Long, Ethan
Makridis, Eleni
Mathis, Carter
McKee, Emma
Mercer, Austin
Middleton, Kyle
Moentmann, Haley
Moersch, Lauren
Monterroza, Miguel
Neulinger, Emily
Oden, Cierra
Pfeifer, Erin
Redding, David
Regulus, Alexandra
Rush, Quentin
Taylor, Faith
Tharp, Brooke
Thomas, Kylie
Trimble, Jaxson
Varner, Wyatt
Weinbaum, Ethan
Williams, Alicia
Willy-Seville, David
Wyatt, Kendall
Yoakum, Violet