Rolla High School's Superstar Bulldogs for September 2019 are in. Congratulations to the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Hanna Grisham won the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Lauren Moersch won the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 and Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Xavier Baylor won the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Wyatt Varner won the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Jaydin Cooper won the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Full list (by last name) of students named Superstar Bulldogs for September 2019:

Adams, Hailey

Ahl, Thomas

Baylor, Xavier

Beetner, Sarah

Benson, Troy

Blakley, Chloe

Borrok, Anabell

Brockmann, Abigail

Burken, Mya

Cahill, Xavier

Carlson, Makenzie

Colench, Zachary

Cooper, Jaydin

Crutcher, Noah

Cunningham, Andrew

Facen, Darius

Forester, Emma-Lee

George, Alex

Gilbert, Aliza

Gould, Ethan

Grisham, Hanna

Hance, Torie

Hardwick, Margaret

Holder, Rhyse

Holloway, Taylen

Hoss, William

Ivey, Sonya

Johnson, Gage

Keeney, Michael

Long, Ethan

Makridis, Eleni

Mathis, Carter

McKee, Emma

Mercer, Austin

Middleton, Kyle

Moentmann, Haley

Moersch, Lauren

Monterroza, Miguel

Neulinger, Emily

Oden, Cierra

Pfeifer, Erin

Redding, David

Regulus, Alexandra

Rush, Quentin

Taylor, Faith

Tharp, Brooke

Thomas, Kylie

Trimble, Jaxson

Varner, Wyatt

Weinbaum, Ethan

Williams, Alicia

Willy-Seville, David

Wyatt, Kendall

Yoakum, Violet