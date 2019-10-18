Rolla Head Start received free books to take home and keep from the Rolla Breakfast Kiwanis Club. Other preschoolers have also received books through the Reading is FUNdamental project that the club began more than 25 years ago.

To raise funds for their book purchases and their annual Rolla High School scholarship, the Rolla Breakfast Kiwanis Club is offering chances to win a $120 gift certificate to Sybill’s St. James and a $50 gift certificate to Elf: The Musical at the Ozark Actors Theatre.

The drawing will be held Nov. 19, and the winner could choose to treat three friends to dinner at Sybill’s and a performance of Elf:The Musical at the Cedar Street Playhouse from Dec. 6-15. A $2 donation will give individuals one chance to win. A $5 donation will give individuals three chances to win, and a $10 donation will give individuals seven chances to win. The gift certificates do not have to be used the same night.

To contribute and be eligible to win, contact (573) 465-7608 or (573) 465-5149 or any Rolla Breakfast Kiwanis Club member. Since Dinner and a Show! is also a fundraiser for the Rolla High School Key Club, chances are also available from any Rolla High School Key Club member. Lastly, chances will be available at the grocery door of the Rolla Walmart on Friday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Rolla Breakfast Kiwanis Club members look forward to greeting community members then.