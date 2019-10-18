Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin concrete repair work on Interstate 44 in Crawford County next week.

The work will close one westbound lane of I-44 between St. James and Bourbon from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be pouring concrete and installing fiber crete, a hot mix mastic of concrete to prolong the life of the surface of the interstate for a longer period of time than a regular cold mix.

Message boards and signs are placed before the work zones to warn motorists of the lane closure. The Missouri Department of Transportation does not anticipate significant backups during work hours, and encourages motorists to obey all posted signs through the work zone.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.