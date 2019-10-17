A 29-year-old woman was killed today after a car crash in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 29-year-old was driving eastbound on Interstate 44 when her car went across the median and was hit by a tractor trailer heading westbound. The car then rotated off the tractor trailer and was struck by a second tractor trailer heading westbound. The car ended up in the passing lane at mile marker 177 in Phelps County.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and Phelps Health Emergency Medical Services responded to the area at 3:47 a.m and found the passenger car in the roadway with major damage, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said.

Another tractor trailer was upright in the road, and both the driver of the passenger car and overturned tractor trailer were entrapped. The DRFPD said it took two hours to extricate the 29-year-old from her car and took 15 minutes to extricate the driver of the overturned tractor trailer.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phelps County Coroner. This is Troop I’s fourth fatality in October. Both drivers of the tractor trailers had no serious injuries reported.