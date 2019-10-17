A force to be reckoned with died on Wednesday. He represented the citizens of Rolla for nearly 30 years.

“The City of Rolla is saddened to hear of the passing of Councilman Jimmy Dale Williams,” Rolla City Administrator John Butz said. “One always knew where he stood with Jim due to his honesty and frankness. He loved and served his community in the best ways possible.”

Williams was a powerful orator, who stood his ground in City Council meetings advocating for his constituents in Ward 5.

“The City of Rolla and its community lost a great friend today in Jimmy Dale Williams. He cared for his community and friends, and he will be missed by many,” the Rolla Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Williams was a Rolla City Councilman, Phelps County Deputy and a former Rolla Rural Fire Chief.