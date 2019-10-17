Studies show that women landowners, who are the primary decision maker, has doubled from 2006 to 2013, says University of Missouri Extension natural resources field specialist, Sarah Havens.

“These women make decisions for over 44 million acres of family forestland nationwide,” Havens says.

MU Extension, with Missouri Department of Conservation, is offering a program on timber sales that is directed at women landowners on Friday, Nov. 8. An information session will be held in the morning to provide information on conducting a timber sale from the business side and from the management side. The program will start at 9 a.m. at Maramec Springs Park in the nature center. Lunch is included. Following lunch, a tour will be given of a recent timber sale. The program is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.

This offering is part of the Women Owning Woodlands initiative that is aimed at encouraging more women landowners to take an active role in their land management for timber and wildlife.

“Studies have shown that women see their land for its beauty, habitat offerings, nature refuge and potential to offer income but they are significantly less likely to participate in management activities,” Havens says. Too often, women landowners feel intimidated by the idea of managing their woods without the knowledge.

“Knowledge is power,” Havens says. “With knowledge gained through WOW programs, women will feel more empowered to make management decisions and be involved in the forest and wildlife management aspect of their property.”

For more information, email havenss@missouri.edu or call 573-458-6252.

Register online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/women-owning-woodland-introduction-to-timber-sales or by contacting the Phelps County Extension office at 573-458-6260.