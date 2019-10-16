Due to printing issues, the Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 edition was late being delivered to the Rolla Post Office. Area vendors have received their papers and all subscribers should receive their paper on Thursday, Oct. 17.
To read today's edition, you can view the e-edition online as part of your print subscription.
Wednesday Edition
