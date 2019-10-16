State Fair Community College is conducting a series of forums throughout the college’s service area to gain input from stakeholders regarding the college’s strategic plans for the next five years.

The public is invited, and participation is strongly encouraged to help shape the future and vision of SFCC. There will be complimentary refreshments and door prizes.

SFCC leadership has scheduled meetings at Lincoln High School on Monday, Oct. 21 starting at 6:15 p.m.; SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus on Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting at 9 a.m. and Smith-Cotton High School on Monday Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m — before the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education meeting.

The date and time for forums in Boonville, Smithton, La Monte, Cole Camp, Otterville, and Warsaw forums will be published when available.

SFCC held forums in Houstonia, Clinton and Green Ridge earlier this fall.