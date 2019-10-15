Pickleball — the fastest growing sport in America you may have never heard of — is now in Rolla.

Pickleball is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a ball similar to a wiffle ball over a net. It is a sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn but can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. It is insanely fun, very social and offers great exercise.

Pickleball can be played in Rolla multiple days of the week indoors at the Centre and presently at one outdoor court in Green Acres Park.

The Central Ozark Pickleball Club has been formed by Rolla area players and has been working with the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department to improve and expand the court at Green Acres. Donations by several members of the Central Ozark Pickleball Club and other players, together with funds from the City, have enabled the project to be initiated this fall.

For information on pickleball in Rolla or the Central Ozark Pickleball Club email CentralOzarkPickleballClub@gmail.com. Come join the fun provided by this exciting sport.