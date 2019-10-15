The nationally touring Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys” will be performed for one night only at Missouri University of Science and Technology this October.

The musical will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets.

“Jersey Boys” is the musical tale of The Four Seasons band members Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. The musical shows a behind-the-scenes viewpoint and each band member takes a turn to narrate the show. “Jersey Boys” features songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).”

Tickets are $60 for adults and $55 for students and youths. Tickets can be purchased at the Leach Theatre Box Office, located inside the main entrance of Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. The Leach Theatre Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu.

The performance is sponsored by Alpha Media, Phelps County Focus, Sherrick Orthodontics, St. James Marketplace and Sunny 104.5. For more information about the show, contact the Leach Theatre Box Office at 573-341-4219 or visit leachtheatre.mst.edu.