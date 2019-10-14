State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a free online Community Health Worker (CHW) course that will be held from Jan. 13 to May 1, 2020. A CHW conducts outreach services for organizations that provide individual and community health services. Students must be over 18 years of age.

The 16-week online course is for anyone interested in learning about the role of a community health worker and credentialed medical assistants, service coordinators, and agency staff serving clients who need access to individual and community health care programs.

The course covers how to motivate clients and families to set and reach health goals; how to assess clients’ eligibility for services; and how to assist with completing applications and registration forms. Students will learn about community resources and how to work with medical providers to ensure clients have comprehensive and coordinated care.

Tuition is funded by the Community Health Worker grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Prior to class, students must read and sign the Code of Ethics for CHW. Course materials will be provided to enrolled students. Students who do not complete the course may be ineligible to be re-admitted in the future.

For more information and to register online go to sfccmo.edu/the-learning-force, call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.