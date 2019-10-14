The ballfield at Green Acres Park got a facelift thanks to the efforts of Boy Scout Trevor Pelc.

Pelc recently completed his Eagle project that involved multiple activities in a general spruce-up of the field. To mark this achievement, the City of Rolla is scheduling a reception at the field Friday, Oct. 25 at noon.

Pelc’s project included work on the backstop, adding new dirt and sand to counteract the years of erosion on the playing surface.

The next step included sanding and painting the flag pole, with some trimming of encroaching branches. Trevor also tackled the foul posts with the same approach. Other tree limb removal occurred around the outfield fence.

The last piece of his project included placing canopies over the dugouts to help with shade and also provide safety from foul balls. He added a helmet and bat rack in the dugout.

Parks and Recreation Director Floyd Jernigan said: “Trevor did an outstanding job with his planning, his presentations to the Parks Advisory Commission, his communication and follow through with parks staff, and in each step of his project.

“He’s made a wonderful improvement to the ballfield experience for countless players, coaches and fans. “We always welcome these Scout initiatives in our parks, as they make a significant improvement to city facilities, while demonstrating the highest principles of Scouting and a commitment of giving back to the community.

“On behalf of the citizens of Rolla, thanks to everyone who joined Trevor in this endeavor.”

Youth workers involved in the project included:

— Trevor Pelc (Scout Troop 145)

— Nate Mattocks (Scout Troop 145)

— Zack Mattocks (Scout Troop 145)

— Tavi Mattocks (Scout Troop 145),

— Landon Simon (Scout Troop 145)

— Jackson Ashcroft (Scout Troop 145)

— King Williams (Scout Troop 145)

— Annika Pelfrey (Scout Troop 145)

— Jacob Dorothy (Scout Troop 145)

— Madelyn Sullivan (Scout Troop 145)

— Garret Newth (Scout Troop 85)

— Caleb Pelc (Cub Scout Pack 145)

— Shane Bratcher (Cub Scout Pack 145)

— Riddak Wisdom (Cub Scout Pack 145)

Adults who contributed were:

— Michael Ashcroft

— Mike Mattocks

— Chris and Kimberly Rosenburg

— Sheryl Pelfrey

— LeRoy Maurer

— George Pelc

— RieVon Betts

— Dean and Lila Kolker

— Daniel and Jessica Pelc

Donations to Trevor’s project were given by the City of Rolla Parks and Recreation, Rolla Youth Baseball and Softball, Rotary Club of Rolla, Lowe’s, US Bank, Phelps County Bank, The Dinner Belle, Pete’s Pumpkin Patch, Papa Jones, Walmart, Johnny and Laura Jones, Matt Lauer, Tammy Heldenbrand, Margie McNamara, Don and Shauntelle Williams, George and Caroline Pelc, Enrique and Jennifer Garcia, Justin and Martha Kolker, RieVon Betts, Dean and Lila Kolker, and Daniel, Jessica and Caleb Pelc

“We hope to see everyone Oct. 25 for the reception,”Jernigan said.