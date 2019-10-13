At the beginning of April 2015, the Tribune’s venerable managing editor Jim Robertson called me into his office to tell me he had an important project for me.

I was to do nothing else until it was finished, he said.

What was the subject, I asked nervously.

“Sharp End,” Robertson said.

“What’s Sharp End?” I replied.

It was, he said, the business district for black Columbia in the era of Jim Crow segregation. A historic place marker was to be dedicated May 19, 2015, in front of the Regional Economic Development Inc. offices on Walnut Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

My job, he explained, was to thoroughly document the creation, life and death of the businesses on one block of Columbia from 1900 to its demise in the early 1960s.

We needed, he added, enough material to fill a 56-page special report. And we only had six weeks for research, interviews and writing. He was turning to me, he said, because I had spent so much time on historical research for the Life During Wartime columns on the Civil War.

I am a notorious procrastinator, and the only reason, to my mind, that the Civil War columns were written was because I had to have one every day. Doing everything and downloading it from my brain in one large effort seemed daunting.

I got the job done, but only with the essential help of a lot of good people eager to have the story told. You can hear from two of them Tuesday evening at the new Center for Missouri Studies, when civic leader Bill Thompson and nonagenarian Sehon Williams appear as part of the African American Experience in Missouri series.

The event starts with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by their conversation at 6:30 p.m.

Williams was born in 1922 and started having his hair cut at the Phillips & Williams Barber Shop as a boy. The barber shop was the longest-lived business on the block, opening in the 1920s and operating until forced to move when the building housing it was demolished in the name of urban renewal.

Sharp End was where Columbia’s black residents found restaurants open to their patronage, personal services such as haircuts, and a social life in taverns and pool halls. The churches nearby were where blacks prayed and Sharp End was where people played.

Every year on August 4, the street hosted a big party. It was a celebration of black emancipation from slavery, timed to be one month after Independence Day to symbolize the delay between the promise and delivery of freedom.

How Sharp End got its name is the subject of speculation. One explanation is that there was an alley of that name, but the source is unreliable on other facts. No map I found ever showed such an alley.

Another is that it was a place to dress well. You looked sharp when you went to the Green Tree Tavern, where Williams played jazz on weekends before entering the Army for World War II.

But when I asked him, Williams had another answer for the name. It was a place where unescorted women and children were not allowed and men were ready for trouble.

“They carried knives and razors, they carried switchblade knives,” Williams told me.

The story of Sharp End couldn’t be told without a deeper understanding of life in segregated Columbia. One thing I discovered is that segregation was a little different from place to place.

In the Deep South, an entire separate economy was in place, with clothing stores and other retailers, as well as entertainment, dining and personal services, serving the black population. In Missouri, the line was different. A clothing retailer in Columbia, for example, would sell to black customers, but they could not try on the clothes before purchasing them.

The buildings that housed Sharp End businesses were on the southeast edge of the area of Columbia along Flat Branch Creek where blacks were allowed to live. The residences ranged from shacks without running water to elegant homes such as the one built by biscuit queen Annie Fisher at 608 Park Avenue.

The urban renewal plan that had the good intention of creating modern housing to alleviate conditions endured by people in poverty included an oddly drawn line down the alley between Broadway and Walnut Street from Fifth Street to Eighth Street. That took in the land that is now the parking garage across from the Boone County Courthouse, the police station and the parking garage where REDI has its offices on the ground floor. Eminent domain was used to acquire the Sharp End buildings, mostly from white owners.

Urban renewal was a federal program, and Columbia wasn’t the only place that lost its black business district. In fact, it happened repeatedly across the country.

I lived in Columbia for 21 of the 32 years since I arrived to attend the School of Journalism without once hearing about Sharp End. Our population has grown by 1,300 people a year, on average, since I got here and most of them have probably never heard about it, either.

On Tuesday, you can hear about it from someone who lived it.

