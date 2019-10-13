The following is Missouri’s Department of Transportation’s general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties for the two-week period of Oct. 14 – Oct. 25, as well as roadwork planned throughout mid-Missouri.

Scheduled lane closures will not take place on Monday, Oct. 14 for the Columbus Day Holiday. The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Phelps County

Overnight Hours/Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Daylight Hours

Route C between Interstate 44 and end of state maintenance end – Pavement patching will take place Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct.17.

Route K between Route 63 and Western Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17.

Route O between Route 72 and County Road 5480 – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 17.

Route T between Route M and Route P – Pavement improvements will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17.

Route T between Route C and Route M – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17.

Route Y between Route E and County Road 8440 – Pavement improvements will take place Tuesday, Oct.15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route BB between Route 68 and Wellington Drive – Pavement striping will take place the week of Oct. 15.

Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Interstate 44 Outer Road between Business Loop 44 and County Road 8160 – Pavement improvements will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

Route N between Route 133 and Crocker Road – Pavement improvements will take place Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Route U between Route 17 and Miller County Line – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Other roadwork MoDOT has planned in mid-Missouri

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Route 63 over Gans Creek, south of Discovery Parkway - Bridge rehabilitation in the southbound lanes will begin Monday, Oct. 21. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes will begin Monday, Oct. 21. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Route 63 between Route 763 and the Randolph County line – Pavement improvements continue.

Daylight Hours

Interstate 70 between Route BB and Route 179 in Cooper County – Bridge surveying will take place along the eastbound shoulder Thursday, Oct.17 and Friday, Oct. 18.

Route 163 (Providence Road) between Interstate 70 and Route K – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in August, 2020.

Route 763 (College Avenue) between Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) and Business Loop 70 – Signal upgrades, sidewalk repair and ADA improvements in various locations continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Callaway County

Daylight Hours/Overnight Hours

Route 63 over the Katy Trail, south Claysville Road – Bridge rehabilitation in the northbound lanes continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Daylight Hours

Route 54 at Hillers Creek, east of Route J – Roadside maintenance continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Route O between Route D and State Street – Resurfacing, shoulder additions and ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Camden County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 5 between Route 54 and Pier Thirty-One Road – Roadside maintenance continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route 7 between Route A and Route AA in Benton County – Pavement improvments will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route N between Route 54 and Bannister Hollow Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route T between 7 and Route JJ – Pavement improvements will take place Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route W between Route 54 and Coffey Hollow Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Dix Road over Route 50 – Bridge deck rehabilitation will continue the week of October 14. The bridge was fully closed on Monday, October 7 and will be closed for up to 15 days. Lane closures are possible overnight in the westbound and eastbound lanes on Route 50. All ramps will remain open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion Nov. 1.

Route 50 Outer Road between Big Horn Drive and Truman Boulevard – Roadway resurfacing will begin the week of Oct.14. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

Route 54 at McCarty Street – Pavement repair on the southbound exit ramp will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17. The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Route 63 between Route 50 and Route 28 in Maries County – Concrete improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Industrial Drive between Brooks Street and McCarty Street – Pavement repair will take place Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

McCarty Street between Brooks Street and Bolivar Street – Pavement repair will take place Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Cooper County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 70 between Route 179 and Route BB in Boone County – Bridge surveying will take place on the eastbound shoulder Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18.

Route B between Route J and Route 50 in Moniteau County – Pavement improvements will take place on Wednesday, Oct.16.

Route AA between Route B to Route H – Pavement improvements will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Crawford County

Overnight Hours

Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing will take place the week of Oct. 14. The project is scheduled for completion late October.

Daylight Hours

Route 19 between Interstate 44 Outer Road and Main Street – ADA improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route 19 between Route 8 and Old Cuba Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Oct.15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route 19 at Evans Road – Culvert lining repair will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct.16.

Route 19 between Ida Drive and the Gasconade County line – Pavement resurfacing will take place the week of Oct. 14. The project is scheduled for completion late October.

Route 49 between Route 19 and Route 32 in Iron County – Microsurfacing and shoulder widening continues. The project is scheduled for completion in October.

Route M between Route 8 and Route YY – Edge rut repair will take place Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route P at Lantz Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17.

Route HH between Route 19 and Sig Bass Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair and brush cutting will take place Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, October 24.

Route ZZ between Scott Road and Declue Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

Route H over Barnett Prong Dry Creek, south of County Road 2530 – Concrete repair will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17.

Gasconade County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route T over Bourbeuse River – New bridge construction continues. The bridge is closed until December.

Howard County

Daylight Hours

Route 87 between Route 5 and Route 40 – Pavement striping will take place the week of Oct. 14. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route 5 between Route 40 and Route 240 – Pavement improvements will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Route 124 between Route 240 and Route Y – Drainage repair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Laclede County

Daylight /Overnight Hours

Interstate 44 between mile marker 145 and mile marker 156 – Guardrail installation continues in the eastbound and westbound lanes the week of Oct. 14.

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 Outer Road between Route N and Mill Creek Road – Pavement improvements and guardrail upgrades continue. The project is expected to be completed in November.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Route 28 and Route 50 in Cole County – Pavement improvements continue. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route V between Route 42 and Route N – Pavement improvements will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17.

Miller County

Daylight Hours

Route 54 over Osage River, east of River Road – Bridge inspection in the westbound lanes will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Moniteau County

Daylight Hours

Route B between Route 50 and Route J in Cooper County – Pavement improvements will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Osage County

Daylight Hours

Route 63 between Route 50 in Cole County and Route 28 in Maries County – Asphalt paving and guardrail installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route C between Route 100 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation is underway. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Route W between Route 50 and Route A – Chip sealing and guardrail installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late October.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route T between Route 185 and Route A – Roadside maintenance will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oc. 17.

MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to wwww.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.