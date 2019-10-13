Community members are invited to join in the celebration of the University of Missouri System’s inaugural Engagement Week Oct. 21-25. Missouri University of Science and Technology will host three live-stream presentations during the week that focus on the university’s commitment to local outreach.

This week-long celebration will showcase the impact of Missouri S&T and the other UM System universities on addressing statewide challenges related to economic opportunity, educational excellence, and access to health and well-being.

Missouri S&T will host the following Engagement Week events:

— “The Engaged University,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, live-streamed in the Carver-Turner Room of the Havener Center at S&T. Dr. Robert Jones, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will present on engagement and will be followed by a panel discussion titled “The Role of Engagement in Today’s Public Universities,” with all four UM System chancellors.

— “Leading With Trust,” 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, live-streamed in the Carver-Turner Room. Stephen M.R. Covey, the author of The Speed of Trust, is the featured presenter for the second annual Novak Leadership Speaker Series. Following Covey’s talk will be a conversation between Covey and David Novak, retired CEO and co-founder of Yum! Brands and CEO of oGo Lead. This event is sponsored by Missouri 100.

— “All Things Missouri: Broadband,” 8:30-11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, live-streamed in the Carver-Turner Room. This presentation will be a working session with state, community and university stakeholders examining broadband access and its impact on the state’s economy, education and health. Presenters and panelists include Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, the Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, Missouri Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan and Missouri Director of Broadband Development Tim Arbeiter. This event is sponsored by the Novak Leadership Institute, MU Office of Extension and Engagement, and the Trulaske College of Business, School of Accountancy with Plante Moran.