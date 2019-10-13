The Adair County Health Department’s environmental specialist conducts routine and followup inspections of about 140 food establishments in Adair County.



Deficiencies found during inspections are categorized as critical or non-critical. The department defines those as follows:



Critical violations - Violations more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. These violations must receive immediate action.



Non-critical violations - Items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness. Violations are to be corrected as soon as possible, and no later than the next regular inspection or as ordered by the regulatory authority.



The following information has been compiled from Adair County Health Department restaurant inspections conducted Aug. 1-31, 2019.



For a complete list of businesses that receive health inspections, visit the Adair County Health Department’s website.



Jimmy John’s

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Kirksville Child Development Center

Critical items: Spiders in the cabinet below the sinks.

Non-critical items: Scratches on the counter top from cutting; Food debris in the microwave oven; Container of powder above the sinks not labeled with contents; Cobwebs in the cabinets below sinks and along cabinet and next to refrigerator.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Kirksville Early Childhood Center

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Sanitizer in the three compartment sink is weak.



The Greek Corner

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Grease on the floor behind fryers; Food debris in the bottom of the prep cooler; Some mold on the interior of the ice machine.



China Palace

Critical items: Large container of chicken at 44 F sitting on counter at room temp; Container of raw chicken stored on the top shelf of the refrigerator above other foods.

Non-critical items: Pan of chicken on stool blocking access to the hand wash sink – corrected; Food debris and trash below the center island; Soil on the floor of the walk-in cooler; Food debris on the floor by the water heater; Large amount of grease and food debris on the floor below the cook line; Water and mold behind the ice machine; Box of chicken wings on the floor of the walk in cooler; Open bags of flour left uncovered in the downstairs storage area; No thermometer observed in the refrigerator – corrected; Water and food debris in the bottom of the refrigerator.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Grease and food debris below the fryers and cook line.



Take Root Cafe

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Bottom of prep cooler lined with towels; Some soil and food debris below the cook line on the floor and along walls; Lid coming apart on the chest freezer.



Bellacino’s

Critical items: Items checked on E. prep cooler ranged from 53 – 55 F. W. prep cooler ranged from 49-50 F.

Non-critical items: Some lint and ice accumulation in the reach-in cooler; Dead insects in the cabinet below soda fountain; Some mold on the interior of the ice machine; No paper towels available at the men’s restroom.



Followup visit 1:

Critical items: Items checked on the prep cooler ranged from 42 – 49 F.

Non-critical items: None.



Followup visit 2:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



El Kadir Shrine Club

Critical items: Eggs stored above cheese in the walk-in cooler – corrected.

Non-critical items: Potatoes stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler; Water pooled in the bottom of the bottle cooler.



La Fuente

Critical items: Rice on the steam table at 120 F – removed and reheated; Can of Golden Malrin fly bait on the shelf below sink – removed and discarded.

Non-critical items: Thermometer in the walk-in freezer is not accurate; Some lint on the vent above shelving used for clean dishes; Broken glass on the floor behind the ice machine.



Nurhachi

Critical items: Food in the walk-in cooler is not date marked.

Non-critical items: Knives stored in the gap behind the prep table and wall; Boxes of food stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler; Food debris on the floor below shelving in the walk-in cooler; Dead insects and soil in cabinets below salad bar; Water pooled in the bottom of the under counter refrigerator in grilling area; Grease accumulation on ventilation hood and filters; Lights out in the storage area; Mold on the interior of the ice machine; Lids on both chest freezers in disrepair; Gap in the corner of the rear exit door; Lid left open on the dumpster.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Cancun Cuisine

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Loyal Order of Moose

Critical items: Saturn reach-in cooler at 49 F. (b) Refrigerator temp at 47 F; Chlorine level of dishwasher final rinse is low.

Non-critical items: Tiles broken or loose around the toilet in men’s restroom off banquet area.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



King’s Buffet

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Liquid spill in the cabinet below the salad bar; Grease and food debris on the floor below cook line; Seal coming loose from the door of the walk-in freezer.



White Oaks Barn

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Mold on the interior of the ice machine.



Geno’s ‘70s Club

Critical items: Mouse bait not in a covered bait station.

Non-critical items: No paper towels available at the hand wash sink; Some mold on the interior of the ice machine; Trash cans do not have lids in women’s restroom.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Yesway

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



Dollar Tree

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Boxes of food stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.



Hitching Post

Critical items: Some OTC medicines (Motrin PM, Ibuprofen, Dramamine etc) are past manufacturer expiration date; Several cans with severe dents on seams; Mouse droppings on and under pallets in the storage area.

Non-critical items: Jams, jellies and apple butter do not have required labeling; Boxes of food stored on the floor in the back room.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



7th Heaven (Illinois Street)

Critical items: Tornado on the roller grill at 119 F.

Non-critical items: Mold on the soda fountain nozzles; Soil in the bottom of the cabinets below counter; No metal stemmed thermometer available; No sanitizer test strips available; Coving coming loose from the wall in the restroom.



Followup visit:

Critical items: Tornado on the roller grill at 125 F – corrected.

Non-critical items: No metal stemmed thermometer for checking food temps. – corrected.



Matthew’s ATSU Bookstore

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Equipment blocking access to the hand wash sink; No paper towels available at the hand wash sink; Thermometer is not accurate in the display freezer.



Preferred Family Healthcare (LaHarpe)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.



The Pines Adult Care Center

Critical items: Three under counter refrigerators in dining areas ranged from 44 – 60 F.

Non-critical items: Not sufficient hot water available at hand sink in satellite kitchen; Some debris on the floor below stove in satellite kitchen.



Followup visit:

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.