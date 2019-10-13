Critical appeal continues for all type O blood donors.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a critical shortage of all type O blood products. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs.

Community members can help by giving blood at CBCO’s blood drive on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Rolla Technical Institute located at 1304 E. 10th St.

At all CBCO blood centers during the month of October, participants will receive a CBCO campfire mug. This 16 ounce ceramic colorful mug can be filled with your favorite drink or soup.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.