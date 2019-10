The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting registrations for the annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 in downtown Rolla beginning at 10 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas on the Polar Express”.

If individuals would like to enter a float, vehicle, or a group of walkers please contact the Chamber office at 573-364-3577 or email the rollacc@rollachamber.org. All entries need to be registered no later than Friday, Nov. 22.