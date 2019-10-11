Joseph D. Rupp, retired chair and CEO of Olin Corp. and alumnus of Missouri University of Science and Technology, will present a lecture in the 11th annual Dr. Thomas J. O'Keefe Lecture Series, hosted by the materials science and engineering department at Missouri S&T.

Joseph and Sally Rupp founded the lecture series in 2009 in honor of O’Keefe. Joe Rupp was a student of O’Keefe’s, and Rupp earned his metallurgical degree from S&T in 1972.

Rupp’s presentation, “Science and Technology Careers… A corporate Perspective,” will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Planje Auditorium Room 204 McNutt Hall at S&T. The lecture is free and open to the public. A reception honoring Rupp will be held 2:45-3:15 p.m. in the McNutt Hall Commons.

Rupp’s lecture will reflect on his career as a senior executive and corporate board of directors’ member. He will also discuss the opportunities for careers in the future, and how corporations view the future and importance of talent.

Rupp joined Olin’s brass division in 1972 and held various increasing responsibility positions in the engineering organization. In 1985, he was appointed vice president of manufacturing and engineering for Olin Brass. He was later named president of the division and a corporate vice president in 1996. In 2002, Rupp became chief executive officer, president and member of the board of directors of Olin. He also serves on the board of Dot Foods and Missouri S&T Board of Trustees. Rupp earned a bachelor of science degree in metallurgical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1972.

The Dr. Thomas J. O’Keefe Lecture Series at Missouri S&T was created in memory of O’Keefe, Curators’ Professor emeritus of metallurgical engineering. He earned bachelor of science and Ph.D. degrees from the university and taught in the metallurgical engineering department from 1953 until his death in 2008.