Dear Editor,

I completed the online survey but found the entire process to be rather vapid, nothing but a “check the block” exercise.

Before asking whether citizens prefer a roundabout or an intersection with traffic lights at Bishop and 12th, the planners need to confirm what Bishop will look like. If Bishop is narrowed down to only two lanes (one each way) as has been mentioned in some discussions, a single lane roundabout could be very practical and even aesthetically pleasing for the University’s entrance. But in its current four lane configuration, the required double-lane roundabout could be disastrous.

Also, asking to assign priority for pedestrian safety is not the same as addressing it. Nor is convenience considered. Roundabouts are intended for calming vehicular traffic. Pedestrians still have crosswalks but they will have to walk much farther distances to go around the perimeter of the roundabout. Also, pedestrians will cross without benefit of traffic signals, arguable on a single lane but dangerous on double lane roundabouts.

Finally, there is no mention of the changes to the road network and neighborhood once University Drive is rerouted. Which streets and intersections be closed?

I hope that these issues are resolved before the plans become final.

