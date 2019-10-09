Blood reserves still at very low levels – Phelps Health to hold drive Thursday.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the provider of blood products to over forty area hospitals, is continuing its appeal for all type O blood donors to give immediately, as an urgent appeal for blood enters its second week.

Current reserves of type O-Positive and O-Negative are at critical levels. Less than a one-day reserve is on hand. CBCO strives to maintain at least a three-day supply of blood to be ready for any emergency.

“Some of our donors have responded to last week’s critical appeal, but a larger response is needed,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “This is only the second critical appeal we’ve issued this year, and we don’t take these measures unless a real shortage exists. We’re trying to build back up our reserves of O-Positive and O-Negative, and we need to significantly increase the donor response to this appeal. Please come in and give. Tell others about our needs. Be an advocate for local hospital patients.”

Blood donors in the Phelps County area will have the opportunity to give at the blood drive Thursday, Oct. 10 at Phelps Health, 1000 W. 10th street. The blood drive at the hospital runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donors may also go online to www.cbco.org to find a blood drive near them. CBCO thanks the thousands of supporters for continuing to give life to your community.