Mining engineering students at Missouri University of Science and Technology will “haunt” the Experimental Mine in Rolla this Halloween season and they invite the public to visit.

In 1997, student volunteers from the S&T mining engineering department began transforming the Experimental Mine into a “Haunted Mine” to earn funds to send students to competitions and conferences throughout the year.



The 2019 Haunted Mine will be open 6-11 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1. Groups will enter the mine to walk through the experience. From 5 to 6 p.m. each night, groups with small children may walk through the mine with the lights on for only $5 per child. For safety, attendees should wear close-toed shoes to the event.



Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for kids under 10, Missouri S&T students and military veterans with valid IDs. This event accepts credit and debit card payments.



A discount of $1 per canned good, up to $3 per person, will be applied toward the ticket cost for those who bring food donations for Russel House, a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.



Students from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration; the Society of Women in Mining; the International Society of Explosives Engineers; the National Stone, Sand, and Gravel Association; the Mine Rescue Team; the Mine Design Team; and the Mucking Teams all take part in what has become the department’s largest fundraiser.



The Missouri S&T Experimental Mine is located at 12350 Private Drive 7002, off Bridge School Road in Rolla, about 1.5 miles from campus.

For more information about the Haunted Mine, contact Stephen Casey, senior academic advisor in mining and nuclear engineering at S&T, at 573-341-6303 or caseysc@mst.edu.