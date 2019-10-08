For about 20 years I have been involved with the Rolla Police Department. I have been on the Police Personnel Board at least 17 years and am the current chairperson. I also served on the Rolla City Council for 10 years.

I am active in the VIPS program, Volunteers in Police Service, serving as the Administrative Assistant since 2012. That being said, I have watched our officers advance from patrol officers to Captains, Lieutenants and Sergeants.

They are a hard working loyal group with great work ethics and morals. The Rolla Police Department is one of the most respected entities in Rolla. But due to the changing times, the danger for our law enforcement, the lack of sales tax revenue, due mostly to the lack of a use tax, for internet purchases bought out of state to be used in Missouri, this department is falling on hard times, by not being able to compete with other cities that offer higher salaries, although nearly the same size.

A lot of these cities have enacted the use tax to level the playing field. I am asking the Rolla residents to help our local law enforcement by voting YES on the city of Rolla use tax on November 5. This tax will be the same as if you made the purchase locally.

Please help maintain the caliber of fine officers we have today, our city is depending on it.