Brewer Science is pleased to provide the public an opportunity to learn more about regional manufacturers, and the organizations that support manufacturing, by hosting a Manufacturing Day Exhibition and Job Fair on October 17, 2019. The event will be held in the Chat Conference Room at Brewer Science, located at 2401 Brewer Dr., Rolla, MO, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Manufacturing Day will include exhibits, tours, a job fair and a Myth Busters of Manufacturing interactive discussion.

Exhibits and Career Fair

The day’s activities will include exhibits by the following Rolla manufacturers, organizations and educational resources:

Brewer Science; MachMotion; Hartmann US, Inc.; Cost Effective Equipment; Royal Canin; Cohen Architectural Woodworking; Wolfert Tool & Machine; East Central College; and Missouri Enterprise. The exhibit hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibits will allow students and people in the community to come and learn more about career opportunities at leading manufacturers in the area.

Tours

Several Rolla manufacturers will provide guided tours of their manufacturing areas at the following times:

9:30 a.m. — MachMotion (Located at 14518 County Road 7240, Newburg, MO 65550 or visit https://machmotion.com for directions.)

1 p.m. — MachMotion (Located at 14518 County Road 7240, Newburg, MO 65550 or visit https://machmotion.com for directions.)

T.B.D. — Cohen Architectural Woodworking (Call 573-265-7070 to schedule tour.)

Brewer Science will be providing virtual tours of their manufacturing area at 9:20 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:05 p.m., and 1:25 p.m.

Those interested in tours should be at the lobby of the manufacturer approximately 10 minutes before the tour begins. Tours are approximately 30 minutes in length and will begin promptly at the scheduled time. People interested in tours should wear footwear with closed toes, e.g., no sandals or flip-flops.

Manufacturing Myth Busters

At 10 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Tom Brown (Executive Director of Manufacturing, Quality and Logistics at Brewer Science), Nathan Ayres (Director of Marketing and Sales of MachMotion), Russ Pagel (President of Cost Effective Equipment), Rick Prugh (Area Business Manager for Missouri Enterprise), and Joel Doepker (Vice President of External Relations for East Central College) will be available for “Manufacturing Myth Busters.” Attendees will have the option to use their cell phone to access the Kahoot! App to weigh in on various statements and questions about manufacturing. Our panel will reveal the correct answer, facts, and data to participants. All are welcome to attend and participate.

Manufacturing Day is strongly supported by the Rolla Technical Institute, who will be bringing students to participate in the day's activities. The day will provide students with the opportunity to learn more about careers available in manufacturing and the careers that support manufacturing. It will also give the students a chance to learn more about internships and co-op opportunities available in our region.

The Women in Engineering students from the Rolla Junior High School will also attend Manufacturing Day to learn more about the products and opportunities for personal and professional growth that are available through manufacturing.

St. James R-1 School District will be bringing several students from the Careers Class to Manufacturing Day to help the students learn more about the wide variety of skills and career opportunity required for today’s manufacturer to compete globally.

Manufacturing Day provides a way to educate the future workforce about careers in manufacturing, show the diversity found in those careers, and help people learn more about the expectations of today’s manufacturer. By working together, manufacturers can connect with future generations to address the skilled labor shortage faced by many manufacturers.

For more information about Manufacturing Day, please contact Loretta Wallis at Brewer Science at 573-364-0300, extension 1357.