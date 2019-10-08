The Rolla Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby is offering a free documentary film series concerning the effects of climate change and possible actions to curb its effects on our planet.

Paris to Pittsburgh marks the third film in the three-part documentary film series.

Paris to Pittsburgh is a 2018 documentary film. In the face of dire impacts of climate change, this film features several national and community leaders facing climate change–fueled disasters, and presents their recovery, resiliency and tireless efforts to inspire homegrown change.

The film will be shown on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Phelps County Courthouse meeting room, 200 N. Main St. in room No. 313.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Leslie Bearden at 573-578-2976 or email lsbearden85@gmail.com.