A St. James man has claimed a $211,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from last month. Jimmy Bates matched all five numbers drawn in the Sept. 24 drawing - 2, 5, 11, 15, and 22 - to win the jackpot prize on a ticket he purchased at Smokers Outlet, 205 Highway B, in St. James.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Bates’ winning ticket marks the 35th Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2019 and the 577th jackpot won since sales for the Draw Game began in 2008.

All current Missouri Lottery tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if a ticket is a winner. Current and historical winning Draw Games numbers can also be found at MOLottery.com.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Phelps County won more than $9.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $700,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.8 million went to education programs in the county.