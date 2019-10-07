The St. James Police Department said a student was struck by a motor vehicle today. The department said that rumors circulated that the student was struck by a train after a train disconnected today, which caused most railroad crossings in the area to be closed.

St. James police said the student was struck by a motor vehicle on the corner of Parker and Washington streets after the student left St. James High School's campus.

The St. James Police Department said St. James Ambulance responded to the incident and the student needed medical treatment.

The St. James police say the railroad crossings are now open, and to use caution as there will be heavy train traffic.