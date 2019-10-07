The Rolla Public Library has received a $500 grant from the American Society of Radiologic Technologists to purchase books and educational materials on medical imaging and radiation therapy.

The grant program is part of National Radiologic Technology Week®, an annual event that recognizes the vital work of medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals across the nation. The celebration takes place each year during the week that includes Nov. 8 to commemorate the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on Nov. 8, 1895. This year’s event takes place Nov. 3-9.

The Rolla Public Library exhibit marking National Radiologic Technology Week will be available during regular library hours from Nov. 3 – Nov. 9.

As part of the ASRT National Library Partnership grant program, hundreds of libraries across the United States will present book displays related to the radiologic sciences, medical imaging, radiation therapy and the pioneers of radiologic technology during National Radiologic Technology Week.

Albuquerque-based ASRT is the world’s largest radiologic science organization, representing more than 156,000 radiologic technologists, the professionals who perform medical imaging and radiation therapy procedures.

In addition to the Rolla Public Library, nearly 300 libraries in all 50 states have received funding since 2016. The program is part of ASRT's ongoing commitment to educate the public about radiologic technologists' important role on the health care team, patient safety measures and the science behind medical imaging and radiation therapy procedures. Use #ASRTLovesLibraries to follow their progress and see the displays on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.