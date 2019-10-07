On Thursday, as part of the Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter meeting, the community will have the opportunity to see a joint presentation on the birds of Cuba by John and Linda Frederick.

John and Linda will give a presentation about their trip to Cuba, as travel to Cuba has been highly restricted over the last few decades and only recently were some of the restrictions eased.

The Ozark Rivers October Chapter Meeting will be held at 7 p.m on Thursday in United Methodist Church at 803 N. Main Street, Room 200. All are welcome to attend.