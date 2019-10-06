Wilbur L. Keck, age 90 of Camdenton, MO went to be with his Lord and Savior October 3, 2019. He was the son of Archie and Jenny (Nelson) Keck of Copan OK.

Wilbur L. Keck, age 90 of Camdenton, MO went to be with his Lord and Savior October 3, 2019. He was the son of Archie and Jenny (Nelson) Keck of Copan OK.

Wilbur and his twin sister Wilma Keck were born July 30, 1929 on their family farm outside of Copan. He graduated from Copan High School in 1949 and later was drafted into the US Army serving during the Korean War. Upon his return from service he married Delores Baxter of Caney Kansas.

He was an employee of Cities Service Gas Company for 35 years serving throughout the company’s various locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado, and Texas. He retired in 1985 in Chanute Kansas as Regional Superintendent. Upon his retirement, he moved to the The Lake Ozarks in Camdenton, MO. There he remained and avid fisherman and hunter. His fondest memories were spending time with his family and friends while enjoying these activities.

Survivors include, his wife, Delores of 65 years, one son, Kevin Keck, one daughter, Michelle Crainshaw and her husband Ron, grandchildren, Trevor Crainshaw and his wife Morgan, Taylor Edwards and her husband Landon, Tristan Shireman and her husband Kane, one great granddaughter, Marah Edwards, his twin sister, Wilma Penfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Jenny Keck, brothers, Orville, Thurman, and Glenn, and three sisters, Adeline, Avis, and Betty.

There will be a graveside service open to the public at 1:00 pm October 9, 2019 in Caney KS at Sunnyside Cemetery. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit, www.pottsfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to made to the Veterans Administration and can be done on line at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/.