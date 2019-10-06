Authorities say a man is charged with assaulting a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department on Sunday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said that Bernard Bailey was arrested on charges of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and armed criminal action after Bailey struck a deputy and attempted to remove the deputy’s handgun from its holster on Sunday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday that the deputy had located a disabled vehicle near the 21000 block of North Highway 133 and made contact with three individuals in the vehicle.

When the deputy attempted to verify Bailey’s identify, Bailey became non-compliant, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy commanded that Bailey show his hands, and Bailey refused, and struck the deputy with a closed first, and a struggle ensued, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said Bailey was able to get the deputy to the ground and attempted to unholster the deputy’s handgun multiple times. The deputy identified a knife in Bailey’s hand during the struggle, according to the sheriff’s department. The other occupants of the vehicle attempted to help the deputy and were able to secure the knife from Bailey, the sheriff's department said.

An armed citizen arrived at the scene and was able to assist the deputy, and Bailey was then handcuffed, the sheriff’s department said.

The deputy had sustained multiple lacerations during the struggle, and a male occupant of the vehicle, who attempted to assist the deputy, also was injured and treated at the scene by medical personnel, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department said Bailey had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. Bailey was then taken to the Pulaski County Jail and the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney filed formal charges, charging Bailey with one count of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Bailey's bond is set at $350,000 cash-only.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday that the department “is not only overwhelmed with gratitude for the safety of our deputy, but the willingness of the citizens that chose to help.”