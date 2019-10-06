The Kirksville Daily Express won a newspaper-record 20 awards from the Missouri Press Foundation’s Better Newspaper Contest, sweeping the investigative reporting category and earning recognition in general excellence for the eighth-straight year.

The awards, which covered work done in 2018, were announced at a luncheon Sept. 28 in Kansas City.

The Daily Express received second place for general excellence, a category that judges the entire newspaper, including writing, photography, design, advertising and more.

“That’s a testament to the fine work done across all departments at the Kirksville Daily Express,” managing editor Jason Hunsicker said. “We work hard every day to deliver informative and enjoyable products to our readers. An honor like this is great recognition of those efforts.”

Other honors for the entire newspaper included third place for best website, second place in best special section for the 2018 Progress Edition, and third place in best design for the 2018 Progress Edition.

The Kirksville Daily Express pulled off the impressive feat of sweeping the investigative reporting category. Hunsicker won first place for his reporting on lobbyists and Missouri lawmakers, Jessica Karins took second place for her reporting on virtual education programs, and Hunsicker won third place for his report on multiple donations to Cindy O’Laughlin’s Missouri senate campaign that all traced back to the same individual.

Hunsicker also won first place for best coverage of government, recognized for his series of articles tracking campaign donations throughout the local races for Missouri House and Senate.

Additionally, he received first place for best columnist. It was the fourth time Hunsicker has won first place in the category since 2011. His submissions in the category - which judged the entire body of work - included a column on state lawmakers passing legislation to establish a state “wonder dog” but not banning “revenge porn,” a piece on Missouri’s domestic violence problems, and a column encouraging people to vote in local elections.

Austin Miller, Daily Express sports editor, captured first place for best sports news story for his reporting on Truman State University’s moves to cut its men’s tennis and wrestling programs. Miller also won third place in the same category for his story on the Green City baseball team advancing to the Final Four.

Additional honors for Hunsicker included second place in best health story for a feature on Dr. Kevin Marberry, third place in best coverage of government for his report on lobbyists, and honorable mention in best story about rural life or agriculture for his story on a family’s 12-pound sweet potato that was nearly as big as their 10-month-old child.

Karins won second place in best military story and honorable mention in best story about history for her story on cadet nurses, third place in best story about religion for her feature on First Baptist Church’s 150th anniversary, and honorable mention in best feature story for her report on a poverty simulation.

Danielle Brown won third place in best health story for her feature on the Northeast Missouri Health Council’s work to serve new residents from the Congo, and honorable mention in best health story for her report on A.T. Still University’s efforts in emergency simulation exercises.